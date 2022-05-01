Ms. Thu Ha Huynh, 68, of New Holland, passed away peacefully at her home on April 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. Thu Ha was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on November 1st, 1953. She was the fourth daughter of the late Luc Huynh and Thu Nguyen.Thu Ha was the beloved sister and aunt of the Huynh family.
Thu Ha arrived with her family in the United States from Vietnam in 1975. She moved to New Holland, Pennsylvania, with her family in 1976. For many years she was employed at Bosch Industries in Lancaster.
Thu Ha was a committed Christian. She was a member of the Vietnamese Evangelical Church in Nha Trang, Vietnam, served as a Sunday school teacher at the Vietnamese Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Lancaster, PA, and was a faithful member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Surviving Thu Ha are two brothers, Rev. Linh Van Huynh of Austin, TX and Rev. Y Linh Huynh of New Holland, PA, and six sisters, Van Nguyen of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Huong Truong and Thuy Tran of Lancaster, PA, Thanh Chau Huynh of New Holland, PA, Hong Phuc Luong of Boston, MA, Hong-Bich Vernon of West Chester, PA as well as thirteen nieces and nephews, and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Her sister, the late Thuy Thi Huynh, preceded her in death.
Kindly omit flowers.
A Funeral Service for Ms. Thu Ha Huynh will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home in New Holland, PA, with Rev. Linh Van Huynh and Rev. Y Linh Huynh officiating. Interment will be at the Evangelical United Methodist Cemetery, New Holland, PA.
Browse »