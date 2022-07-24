Thornton D. Smith, 91, of Columbia passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at LGH. Born in Belle, MO he was the son of the late Buren and Mable Mae (MacDaniel) Smith. He was the loving husband of Kazue Smith with whom he shared over 35 years of marriage.
He is survived by his four step children: Norma M., wife Charles Sullivan of Manheim, Peggy J., wife of Richard McBride of Marietta, Helen K., wife of William Wittick of Columbia and Scott M. Fuhrman of Michigan. Also surviving are seven step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thornton's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com