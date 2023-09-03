Thor N. Trolsen, Jr., 100, of Willow Valley, formerly of Newburgh, NY, passed away August 30, 2023, surrounded by his family. Born November 22, 1922, in Goshen, NY, he was the son of the late Thor N. Sr., and Gertrude A. (Conklin) Trolsen. For over 70 years, he was the devoted husband of Regina V. Trolsen, until her passing in 2019.
In 1942, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he honorably served his country until 1945. Shortly after his discharge, he and Regina married and would go on to have a daughter. He is fondly remembered for his countless dedicated years working for General Electric as an engineer.
As his family grew, so did his vast knowledge of his family lineage, which he traced back to Norway. He and Regina enjoyed traveling all over the world, especially when visiting their oldest granddaughter in Japan. Spending time and making memories with his grandchildren and great grandchildren was something Thor treasured. After moving to Willow Valley, he joined the model train club and would volunteer his time in the train room to repair, change or design the trains based on the season. When his grandchildren and great grandchildren would visit, he would light up showing them the newest trains. In his free time, he was also an avid golfer.
His memories will live on in his grandchildren, Joan Langley, wife of Stephen of Japan, Anthony Carducci, husband of Karen of VA, Rose Poet, wife of Mitchell of Ephrata, Maria Wolpert, wife of Eric of VA, Elizabeth Powell, wife of Joseph of VA, Catherine Todd, wife of Kevin of Georgia, and Michael Carducci of Maryland, as well as 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his wife Regina; their daughter, Anne Trolsen Carducci; a grandson, Joe Carducci, and siblings, Howard and Jean Trolsen, and Doris Maharay.
A Funeral Service honoring Thor will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The family will receive guests from 9 AM until the time of the service. Interment to take place Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, NY at 1 PM. Memorial contributions in Thor's name may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, humanepa.org.
