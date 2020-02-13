Thomaseen O. Misel, 65, of 1020 Park Ave., Columbia, PA died unexpectedly at her residence on February 10, 2020. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie Lockard Oberholtzer. She retired from Lancaster General Hospital in the Transcription department where she was employed for 40 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are 2 sons: Mike husband of Tia Misel of Columbia, PA and Matthew husband of Jessica Misel of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving is a sister: Karen wife of Dennis Fischer of Columbia, PA and a brother: Joseph husband of Cindy Geesey of Lititz, PA, and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister: Judy Heisey.
A Celebration of Thomaseen's Life will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00AM (VISITATION: 10:00 AM–11:00 AM) with Rev. Mark Kopp officiating. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions in Thomaseen's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Angels School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
A living tribute »