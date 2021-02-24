Thomas William Waldrop, 89, of New Holland, died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
He was born in Montpelier, VA, on March 11, 1931. His parents were the late Thomas M. Waldrop and Elma Duggins Waldrop. He would have celebrated 66 years of marriage to Martha Rineer Waldrop on April 16.
He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in 1951 as an Agricultural Engineer. He began working for the Oliver Corporation in Indiana. He then went to work for the former New Holland Machine Company, now Case New Holland, in 1952 where he worked for 45 years. He served as a Project Manager and as a Director retiring in 1993. Over the course of his career he earned 38 U.S. Patents and 25 International Patents. He received the title of "Master Inventor."
He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years where he served on the Property and Finance committees. He also served on the Groff-Miller Property Building committee, and the New Holland Food Bank. He was also a member of the New Holland Lions Club, the ASAE (American Society of Agricultural Engineers), and the Toastmasters.
He enjoyed woodworking, reading, and traveling the Lewis & Clark Trail, Santa Fe Trail, and the Oregon Trail, along with all national parks out west.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Debra (Kevin) Tarrant of Medford, NJ, Karen Waldrop of New Holland, Beverly (James) Halpin of Jim Thorpe, and Gail (James) Ertzgard of New Holland; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are two sisters.
A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557, or to Lutheran World Relief (www.lwr.org), 700 Light St., Baltimore, MD 21230. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.