Thomas Wayne Helton was born in Brewton, Alabama to Willie Von & Grover Cleveland Helton, Jr. and passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. He will be deeply missed by his large family and many friends. Heaven gained a selfless and loving man.
Wayne grew up in Marietta and lived most of his life in Columbia. He was a skilled and sought after electrician for decades. He was also a devout Christian and spent his life finding strength in his faith and could be heard randomly singing his favorite Christian music. When he was lost, he knew who to turn to.
He was "Uncle Wayne" to dozens of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He treasured taking his kids, grandsons, and others on adventures to the drive in, the zoo, carnivals, beaches, Hershey Park or just down to the park and basketball court. Wayne loved children, as they reminded him of the simple joys of life and because he was a big kid himself who searched for fun.
He was active all his life, and enjoyed basketball, football, and golf. He never missed an Alabama football game (Roll Tide!). He loved riding his bike on the river trail and taking his dog Chewy on long walks. Wayne was the guy you know you'd see walking Columbia on the days he could, greeting you with his charming, genuine smile.
Wayne was terrible at receiving gifts but had the biggest heart and would, as the saying goes, literally give you the shirt off his back. He was a loner later in life, but always welcomed a good friend. He spent his time taking care of his mother and their home on 3rd street. Like most of us, Wayne had inner struggles he faced with bravery and pride. He was his own worst critic. He was also passionate, hilarious, loved learning, and he will live on in those he loved and who loved him.
Wayne was looking forward to spending time watching his grandsons grow. He was adored by his daughters and grandsons.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Von Helton, father, Grover Cleveland Helton, Jr., his sister, Sharon (Bonnie) Nace, nephew, Joe Helton, and great-nephews, Tyler Helton and Dallas Oberdorff.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Chrystal Helton of Klamath, CA and Angela Fischer of Marietta; his three grandsons; CJ, Eddie, and Pete Norris of Klamath, CA; and his twelve brothers and sisters: Grover (Angie) Helton III, Richard (Betty) Helton, James (Biddie) Helton, Johnny (Donna) Helton, JoAn (Curtis) Siegrist, Kathy Wolpert, Michael (Diana) Helton, Larry (Judy) Helton, Lynn (Randy) Shank, Gary Helton, Aubrey Helton, and Lucy (Eddie) Hess. He is also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and all of his friends and old loves.
The Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18th 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In honor of Wayne, please wear your Alabama gear. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Water Street Rescue Mission at wsm.org or mail to 210 Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville