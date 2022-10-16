YORK- Thomas W. Smoker, 75, died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Helen E. (Warfel) Smoker. The couple wed on June 11, 1966.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with his brother, Pastor Robert C. Smoker officiating. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Born on March 24, 1947 in York, he was a son of the late Theodore and Lillian (Stevenson) Smoker. Thomas was a printer for 48 years at Strine Printing Company until his retirement.
Mr. Smoker was a wonderful all-around handy man who also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Along with his wife, Helen, Thomas is survived by two daughters, Mindy E. Smoker of York and Rebecca Coons of Dover; four grandchildren, Leah, Sarah, Thomas and Adam; one great-grandson, Thielen; brother, Robert C. Smoker and his wife, Jeanne of York; one niece; and several nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
A living tribute »