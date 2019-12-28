Thomas W. Sheets, 75, of Lancaster Pike, Drumore, PA, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He and his companion and best friend Patty Farrell were together for 43 years. Born in Peach Bottom, PA he was the son of James Sheets, Sr. and the late Lois L. Adams Sheets.
A lifetime heavy equipment mechanic, he last worked for Long's Asphalt. He was both an excellent fabricator and mechanic. Tom was an avid Victory motorcycle enthusiast, NASCAR fan, and hunter, especially turkey hunting.
Surviving beside his companion Patty are 3 daughters, Cheryl, Ella and Karen; a step son Alan; his companion's son Larry Farrell and his son "Little Man" Cole; and 6 siblings, Betty, Judy, James, Wanda, Linda, and Ruth.
Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
