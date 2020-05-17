Thomas W. Schuck, 71, formerly of East Petersburg, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. He was the loving husband of Joan (Shultz) Schuck to whom he was married to for 50 years.
Born in Ashland, PA, he was the son of the late John A. and Elizabeth J. (Mouery) DeMarco and the late Edward Schuck.
After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Tom spent much of his professional career as a mail handler with the USPS where he eventually retired from. After retirement he worked part-time for Snavely & Dosch and Manheim Auto Auction.
In his spare time, Tom enjoyed watching sprint car races, Penn State Football, cheering for his children and granddaughter at their sporting events and of course spending time with his family. He was also a former member of the American Legion.
In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by a daughter, Laura Marks (wife of Hans) and a son, Timothy Schuck; and a granddaughter, Hannah Marks all of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving is a brother, John DeMarco (husband of Ann) of Harrisburg, PA, a sister, Theresa Nye (wife of Rod) of Mt. Carmel, PA, 2 nieces, Mary DeMarco of Louisiana, Sarah DeMarco of Harrisburg, Pa. a great-nephew, Edward DeMarco of Harrisburg, Pa, and multiple cousins of whom he loved dearly, but one in particular that he loved like a sister, Christine Ososkie (wife of Ron) of Kulmont, Pa
Due to the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, memorial services will be postponed until friends and family may gather safely.
