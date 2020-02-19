Thomas W. Pfahler, Jr., passed away at his Paradise, PA residence on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born August 14, 1938 in Honey Brook, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas W., Sr. and Marian E. (Rudolph) Pfahler. Tom celebrated 56 years of marriage with his absolutely wonderful wife, Nancy (Jones) Pfahler, on January 4th.
In addition to Nancy, Tom is survived by three sons; Thomas W. Pfahler III (Lori) of Blanchard, PA, Ronald L. Pfahler (Kelle) of Paradise, and Karl H. Pfahler of East Berlin, PA; as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his sisters: Sandra Collins of Parkesburg, PA and Dawn Sobel (Al) of Dunedin, FL.
Tom was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Paradise, and served as head of Trustees and as Church Treasurer.
Tom served in the PA National Guard from 1955 to 1958. He worked for Beloit Eastern in Downingtown and then owned and operated Keystone Motorcycle Sales and Service in Lancaster, Bridgeport and Paradise (1965-1975). Next, he worked at National Bearings Corporation in Lancaster.
He loved to travel and camp. Tom and Nancy travelled to Europe and most of the United States, as well as trips to Newfoundland to visit close friends.
Tom earned his commercial pilot's license and flew his own plane. He also had a commercial hot air balloon license. He was a scuba diver, sky diver, and shot on the Pennsylvania 1,000 Yard Range in Bodine, PA for 20 years. In 2002, he won the International Benchrest Shooters Heavy Gun 1000 yards Championship. He collected, raced and rode motorcycles, especially European, German and Italian cycles, and collected Studebaker cars and trucks of various years including a 1963 Avanti and a 1947 M-5 pickup truck, both of which were his pride and joy. The pickup truck and his 1963 Avanti were show quality and won many awards. His son, Ron, led up the restoration team for both of these vehicles. Tom and Nancy traveled many thousands of miles in their 1961 Studebaker, two-tone blue, Lark. They traveled coast to coast to annual Studebaker International Meets. He also had a J-2X Laser kit car, replica of a J-2X Allard, which he and a friend built.
He was a member of Christiana Lodge # 417 F&AM. Tom's club memberships included: Studebaker Driver's Club and Keystone Region Studebaker Club since 1970 (served as President and Tour Master of Keystone), The Antique Studebaker Club and the Avanti Owners Association, several other Studebaker clubs around the US, Allard Club, Vintage Motor Car Club of America (VMCCA), Mid-Atlantic VMCCA, Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), Hartford Region AACA, BSA Gold Star Club, local regional Hudson Club, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, American Motorcycle Association and Experimental Aircraft Association. He also was a member of the Paradise Township Lions' Club.
Tom was an exciting and adventurous man who loved to try new things and was always learning. He loved maps. Often when telling a story or trying to describe something to friends or family in a restaurant, he would turn over the placemat and draw illustrations to better explain what he was talking about. He had friends from all walks of life and from all over the world. Tom was so proud of his family and loved time with all of them.
We have lost a one-of-a-kind. He will be so missed.
Thanks to all of the helpers from Hospice & Community Care, especially purple team members, Gina, Cathy with a C, Kathy with a K, and Katie.
Viewings will be held Friday, Feb. 21st from 5-7 PM and Saturday Feb 22nd from 10-11 AM. On Saturday, Christiana Lodge # 417 F&AM will conduct Masonic services at 11 AM, followed by the Funeral with The Rev. Eugene Errikson officiating. All events will take place at St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562. Private interment will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
We ask those who wish to drive their Studebakers, classic cars, motorcycles, especially British, Italian and German makes, to please do so in Tom's honor.
Please omit flowers and kindly consider a contribution to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, with "In memory of Thomas W. Pfahler, Jr." in the memo.
