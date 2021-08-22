Thomas W. Park, 67, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 27th, 2021 at his home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Born November 6, 1953 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late William and Esther (Bishop) Park.
Tom was a 1972 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School. He was previously employed by AMP, Inc., Mount Joy, before moving to Tuscaloosa 26 years ago. While in Tuscaloosa, he worked in several area retail shops. He was a diehard Alabama fan…RIP Tom…ROLL TIDE!
Tom is survived by three sisters: Judy A. Shank, wife of the late Marlin Shank, of Elizabethtown; Peggy L. Shank, wife of Chip Shank, of Mount Joy and Cindy L. Walters, wife of the late Woody Walters, of Bainbridge, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James D. Park and a sister, Nancy L. Eberly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, 17022, 717-367-1380. Visitation will be from 6 PM until the time of service on Thursday. Interment will be private. At the family's request, those attending the service are encouraged to wear either Alabama Crimson Tide attire or simply "come as you are".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
