Thomas W. Goshorn, 77, of Lititz, PA, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, October 31, 2022 at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy with his wife by his side. Tom courageously fought a seven-year battle with cancer. Born in Huntingdon County, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas M. and Norma K. Lansbury Goshorn. He was the loving husband of Linda J. Heisey Goshorn for 52 years on July 25.
During the Vietnam War Tom served in the United States Army National Guard as a medic. He was a member of Grace Church Lititz, also having served many years as a deacon in his previous church. Early in his working career he was employed as a manager by Caterpillar at the York plant. Having an entrepreneurial spirit Tom started Meineke Muffler Shops in Lancaster and Ephrata. He went on to buy, manage, and sell manufacturing businesses. He enjoyed using the expertise gained through those experiences working as a business broker in his retirement years.
In addition to golfing, he was a car enthusiast and enjoyed watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. Recently he was learning to play the guitar and loved sharing that interest with his son Brian. He was always in pursuit of the perfect guitar. Tom's faith was at the heart of who he was as a person, husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family well and his favorite times were when they were all gathered around. He had a wonderful sense of humor, which was never diminished even during the cancer years. He remained who he had always been: a strong, dependable man who knew how to weather a storm without complaint, never losing hope.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the doctors and staff at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia for giving Tom seven years following his cancer diagnosis and surgery and to Hospice and Community Care for their wonderful care in his last weeks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Amy L. Thomas of Lititz and Brian T. Goshorn of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Casey (Brett) Baronner, Zach (Heather Sunderlin) Thomas; and Isabelle Thomas; a great grandson, Greyson Baronner; and two sisters, Beverly Earhart of Lititz and Mary (Gary) Caldwell of Denver, PA. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Earl Goshorn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday afternoon, November 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Grace Church Lititz, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Institutional Development, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
