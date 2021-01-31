Thomas W. Edwards, 89, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his residence. Born in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late J. William Edwards and Pauline Reed Edwards. Thomas was the husband of the late June Hunter Edwards who passed away on May 2, 2019.
Thomas graduated from Huntingdon High School class of 1949. He later graduated from Penn State University and received his M.S. from Franklin and Marshall College. He was employed by RCA in Lancaster as a chemical engineer. Thomas proudly served in the United States Navy.
Thomas is survived by two children, Thomas W. Edwards II of Manheim and Elizabeth Edwards Turner, wife of Douglas of West Chester, PA; three grandchildren; and a sister, Alice Heine, wife of Steve of Huntingdon.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Diane Edwards, and a sister, M. Monica Edwards Clark.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff and special caregivers at Amada Senior Care in Mount Joy for their skilled assistance and compassionate care.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
