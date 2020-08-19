Thomas W. Brown, 76, of Columbia, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of Florence C. Kaufhold Brown with whom he would have celebrated 32 years of marriage this October 22nd. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Edwin W. and Tybertus Wallick Brown.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired after 30 years of service from the United States Postal Service, where he was employed as a letter carrier. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia, and he belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council, 2294; Santa Maria Assembly 915; Loyal Order of the Moose, Chickies Rock Lodge, 307; and Red Rose Memorial Post, 2435.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Stephen, husband of Karen Brown; Kevin, husband of Linda Brown; Robert Brown; five grandchildren, Declan, Lily, Olivia, David, and Corah; and his brother Michael Brown, partner of Valerie Lawson.
Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and with the other love of his life, his dog Ella, who was always by his side. He liked traveling, especially going on cruises, and he was known by all who knew him for his big heart, fun-loving nature, generosity, and mischievous sense of humor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Grab, Celebrant. Visitors may greet the family at 10:00 a.m. before the service. Masks are required. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions to the V.F.W. Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia, PA 17512 in Tom's memory would be deeply appreciated.
