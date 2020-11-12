Thomas W. Banzhof, Sr., age 64, of East Prospect, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Pequea on March 16, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert Banzhof and the late Lillie A. (Hollow) Stauffer and the late Richard Stauffer. Tom was the loving companion of Patti Breault.
Tom was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. He was a painter for 25 years for the Penn manor School District. Following his retirement he worked as a bartender for the Foresters of America in Columbia.
Tom was a member of the Columbia Fraternal and Friendship Association "Owls", the Foresters of America, the Columbia VFW, and the Columbia Moose. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driving his classic Oldsmobile, attending car shows, and spending time on the Susquehanna River.
In addition to his companion Patti, he is survived by his sons, Thomas W. Banzhof, Jr., and his wife Jess, Sean M. Banzhof, his brother Robert D. Banzhof, his step sons Bill "Bear" Breault, and his wife Tammy, Dave Breault, his grandsons, Eli Banzhof and Gabe Banzhof and his step grandchildren, Lauren Breault and Kolby Elslager.
A visitation for Tom will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 PM on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A private family service will follow the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.