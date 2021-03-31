Thomas "Tommy" M. Blossick, 53, of Lancaster passed away at Conestoga View on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Joanna (Straka) and the late John "Jack" R. Blossick.
Tommy graduated from Hempfield High School. He attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church with his father. He resided at CSG for over 19 years where he made lifelong friends. Tom loved watching Knight Rider, Dukes of Hazzard and Everybody Loves Raymond. He loved playing the keyboard, playing solitaire, and paging through catalogs. He enjoyed going to Park City Mall with his grandfather. Tom had a wonderful personality with a golden heart. His laugh was contagious and made everyone smile. His fun-loving nature and smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Joanna; his cousins: Brian, Bill, Bernard, Lisa, Diane and Michael. Tommy was preceded in death by his father John "Jack" Blossick and uncle Raymond Blossick, and all his grandparents.
Interment will be held at 11AM, on Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homefields Inc., 150 Letort Rd., PO Box #41, Millersville, PA 17554.
