Thomas "Tommy" F. Sottosanti, 83, passed away on January 23, 2022 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, knowing family was by his side and holding his granddaughter’s hand. He was the beloved husband of Florence Sottosanti (Zimmerman), who passed away in 2001.
Born in Astoria, NY to the late Frank and Florence, Tommy worked as a union carpenter for the local 13. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid Rangers fan. He was also a member of the Top Hats Club.
In addition to his wife Thomas was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Capsidas and two daughters: Josephine Carruba and Darlene Sipel.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Gloria Cleary, wife to Robert of Centereach, NY; son-in-law, Joseph Carruba, husband to Patricia of Lancaster, PA and grandchildren: Tara Ney of Lancaster, PA; Joseph Carruba, Jr., husband to Jamie of Massapequa, NY; Samantha Bixler, wife to Kevin of Maytown, PA; Casey Gaissert of Mountville, PA. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Cody, Alex, Parker, Kallie, Adrian and Luca.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday, January 31st 2022 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, NY 11714.
