Thomas (Tom) William Stork, 87, of Lititz, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Tom shared 66 years of marriage with his wife Josephine (Josie) E. (Haefner) Stork. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles and Ida (Hilbert) Stork.
Tom graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1953. He was a Senator's Scholarship winner and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 1957. While at Penn, Tom served as President of his fraternity, Phi Sigma Kappa. He was also very proud to be part of the Penn football team as their manager.
After graduating from Penn, Tom started his career at the old Ma Bell Labs and held various managerial positions outside Philadelphia. In 1970, Tom and Josie moved back to Lancaster where Tom worked as General Manager of the John Wright Company. He formed his own sales representative company, Bowers and Stork, in 1975. This company eventually combined with Ivy Stone Group where Tom spent the balance of his career.
Tom loved the Lord, his family, his church, and his community. Tom was very involved in "The Light of Christ" Prayer Group, church leadership, and was voted into the Lititz Borough Council. He gave his time to various service organizations over the years, including the Sunrise Lions Club. He also enjoyed playing golf and watching the Eagles and Phillies.
In addition to his wife, Josie, Tom is survived by his daughter, Susan Rossman (Thomas) of Lititz, sons, Thomas Stork, Jr. (Terry) of Millsboro, DE, Charles Stork (Penny) of Lititz, David Stork (Annette) of Mountville, Richard Stork (Courtney) of Lancaster, daughter-in-law Kelle Stork of Lititz, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by sisters Mary Gallagher of Fairfax, VA and Elizabeth Stork of Willow Street.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Robert Stork and siblings, Dorothy Stork, Richard Stork, Louise Bellas, Lucille Hohenwarter, Florence O'Brien, and John Stork.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home (3110 Lititz Pike) at 6:00pm 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Tom on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Saint James Catholic Church (505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA) at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, address above.
