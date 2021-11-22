Thomas "Tom" S. Meyers, 92, of Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at home.
He was born in Chambersburg, PA to the late Raymond and Edna (Rife) Meyers and was the husband of the late Doris A. Meyers who passed away in 2016.
He was an active member of Calvary Church.
Tom retired from Goods Potato Chips where he worked in maintenance. He also volunteered his time at Calvary Church and was frequently found helping friends and neighbors.
Tom is survived by four sons; Lynn E. Meyers of Brownstown, Rodney A., husband of Karen Meyers of Great Falls, MT, Kevin L. Meyers of Manheim, Curtis J. Meyers of Wallingford; three grandchildren, Jason, husband of Malory Meyers, Ryan, husband of Jenna (Meyers) Swope, Janessa Meyers; four great-granddaughters, Teaghan and Maddie Meyers, Kaylee and Brielle Swope and two brothers, David, husband of Joanne Meyers, John Henry, husband of Cathy Meyers.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Janet, Reuben, Robert, Roy, Mildred, Marty and Dan.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM at the Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Landisville, PA, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Charles Rife officiating.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
