Thomas "Tom" Flemon Webb, 51, of Lititz passed away Friday, June 30, 2023. Tom was a talented drummer, a wonderful husband to his wife Jennifer Nice Webb, and a father who was adored by his daughters Ella Leigh Schnoor and Gabrielle Joy Putt. He was a magical son to his parents, Bryant and Judy Webb and the beloved only brother to his sister Sherri Webb Kimmel and her husband Martin.
Tom was a gentle soul and kind to all he knew. If you are a live music fan, you might well have seen him play at festivals and nightspots around the region. He was known in the music community as twsecondline, which was a reflection of his deep love of New Orleans music.
Tom is also loved and will be deeply missed by his niece Bailey and her husband Nate, his nephews Webb, Peyton and Colin as well as his sister-in-law Deborah and brother-in-law Paul.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date with an announcement to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the following organizations:
Music for Everyone, 42 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 https://www.mygiving.net/donate/Thomas-Webb-Memorial
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://supporting.afsp.org/campaign/TomWebbMemorialFund
Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving (Humane Pennsylvania), 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 https://humanepa.org/donate/general-donations/
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com