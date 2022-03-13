Thomas "Tom" Allen Gregory, 82, of Quarryville, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 10, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Ray E., Sr. and Mae (Wyer) Gregory. He was the loving husband of Sandra L. (Jackson) Gregory for over 60 years.
Tom was employed by Boeing Vertol as an inspector and sheet metal worker for 39 years and later worked as an escort driver for High Steel. He attended Wesley Church in Quarryville and was active at Tel Hai Camp in Honey Brook, serving in various capacities over the years. Tom also loved serving as a leader in the Christian Service Brigade Program.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six sons: David (Leslie), Paul (Heidi), Bruce, Don (Kristin), Bradlee (Kylie), and Christopher (Catherine); 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Tel Hai Camp at a later date. Interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Tel Hai Camp, 31 Lasso Dr., Honey Brook, PA 19344. Online guestbook at
