Thomas T. Carter, 65, of Lancaster, died peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born in Red Bank, New Jersey, on June 15, 1956 to Hollis J. and Gloria (Iannetta) Carter.
Tom was a graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Park, NY, and worked as executive chef at fine restaurants in Philadelphia and Lancaster until he retired. He also, for a time, had his own successful restaurant in Atlantic City called Just Us Three, preparing his specialty of fish and seafood. Tom loved the beach, Walt Disney World, Williamsburg, camping, the mountains, fishing, reading, cats, and cooking for his family and friends. He was loved by his family and will be missed very much.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Sarah Garner (married to Reid); son, Ben Carter; granddaughters, Addie, Etta, and Scottie; brother, Hollis (married to Jim); and ex-wife, Tracie Carter. His second family in life were his close and dear friends Kurt and Sandy Chillas and family. He is predeceased by his parents Hollis and Gloria.
Services for Tom will be private and held at a future date by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 1295 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com