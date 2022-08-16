Thomas S. Willig, 82, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 13, 2022. He was born August 5, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Thomas Raymond Willig and Catherine Hager Willig. He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1958. A true entrepreneur and avid reader, he was largely self-taught and reveled in new experiences and picking up new skills. He worked for his family's business at Clark's Diner before entering the U.S. Army and serving for three years in Germany as a sergeant and cook. He was the owner of Olde Towne Deli in Lancaster City as well as T.S. Willig & Sons Plumbing & Heating. He was a jack of all trades and was employed for multiple skills throughout his career. Thomas retired from Baldwin Electric after many years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Lindeman Willig, five sons, all from Lancaster County; Tom, husband of Judy, Chris, husband of Lydia, Mike, husband of Christine, Steve, husband of Ann, and Matt, husband of Christina, ten grandchildren; Sarah (Bunting), Frank, Veronica, Hannah, Gabriel, Natalie, Patrick, Ian, Alexander, and Isabella, one great-grandchild; Louise (Bunting), and a sister; Patricia Heyman. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Willig, and his sister, Mary Ann Zahm.
In his lifetime, Thomas was a member of the Pequea Boat Club and served as captain of their pool league. He served as a Cub Scout Master at Sacred Heart Church and was a member of the Millersville Sewer Authority. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he served meals to the homeless. He volunteered with the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity, making multiple trips to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina and other hurricanes with both organizations. He was passionate about using his many gifts to serve those in need.
Whether Tom was dancing the jitterbug with his wife or skiing the mountains of Canada with his sons, he lived his life with passion and zest. He was a seasoned outdoorsman who enjoyed kayaking, whitewater rafting, and camping with his five sons. He was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared all these interests as well as a penchant for games, including pool, chess, Trivial Pursuit, and Sudoku. Thomas cherished the time that he devoted to his sons and grandchildren. His family and friends fondly remember him as a true Renaissance man who shaped who they are today.
Family will receive friends on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St. Lancaster, PA 17603 at 2 PM to 3 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 PM. Interment will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery at 1 PM.
