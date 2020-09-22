Thomas S. Seifried

Thomas "Tom" S. Seifried, 69, of Elizabethtown formally from State College Pa, passed away the morning of Friday September 18, 2020, he is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Seifried (Mathias). Tom was the son of the late Walter "Steve" G. and Mary Seifried.
He retired in 2010 after 42 years of service with Armstrong World Industries; where he last worked as Plant Manager for the Beechcreek Plant in Beechcreek, Pennsylvania. A veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Tom was an active golfer, who could be regularly found at the Penn State Golf Courses over many weekday mornings for several years. Tom was also a member of the Bear Paw Rod & Gun Club located in Driftwood, PA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on the Susquehanna River and other locales.
Tom is survived by his children, Dr. Chad S. Seifried, of Baton Rouge, LA; and Thomas M. Seifried, of Dubois, PA, along with his wife, Emily and their two children, Jameson and Jacob. Also surviving is his brother, Steve husband of Nancy Seifried of Columbia, PA, Christina Seifried Morrison of Manahawkin, NJ, and Frances wife of John Wagner of Beaufort, SC.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church 4th & Cherry Streets, Columbia, PA. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Stephen Kelley as Celebrant. A public Viewing will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday Evening, September 24, 2020 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. To enter the Funeral Home masks will be required.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
A living tribute »