Thomas Russell Nock, 89, of Lititz, PA, passed away, Sunday, December, 25, 2022, at UMPC Hospital, Lititz, PA. Tom was born on July, 17, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio. He was the son of the late Russell Nock and Ruth Beatty Nock.
He graduated from Fairmont High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Korea. He held many positions with the B.F. Goodrich Corporation and was a co-owner of A.G. Kurtz & Son until his retirement.
He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. He was a member of the Ephrata Masonic Lodge, The Reading Consistory, The Rajah Temple, and a Past President of the Ephrata Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet Kurtz Nock; daughter Rebecca (David) Snyder; son, Brian Nock; grandchildren, Sara Hartranft and Joshua Snyder; and great-grandson, Thomas Jacob Soukup.
Services will be held at the family's convenience; Memorial contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund.
A living tribute »