Thomas Robinson (Rob) Ashton

Thomas Robinson Ashton (Rob), 74, of Willow Valley Communities, passed away on May 28, 2021. Born in Youngstown, Ohio he was the son of the late Thomas R. and Elizabeth (Powers) Ashton. He was a graduate of Findlay High School and Miami University (Delta Upsilon) in Ohio.
After graduating from Miami, he spent much of his professional career in Alexandria, VA as a government employee working with satellite programs. While working hard for our country, he made the time to be active in the Church, teach Sunday school, coach soccer and basketball teams, be a husband and a father, and at all times endeavored to make a positive impact to the community. Upon retiring from the government, he moved to Seal Beach California, continuing industry work, enjoying the sun of California and volunteering at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church. He retired to Lancaster Pennsylvania, where he was an active member and treasurer at St. John's Episcopal Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed walks with his dog Lulu, airplane simulation games, studying mathematics and serving the Episcopal churches in his communities as wardens, treasurer and in the choir. His favorite was a steak meal with friends at the Stockyard Inn.
He is survived by his children; Todd Ashton (Charlotte) from Kenya and Sarah Ullman (Gregg) of Philadelphia. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Ashton (Cindy) and sister, Nancy Mack, his grandchildren; Vera, Theodore, Hugo, Gabriel and Elliott, and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Lancaster. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
