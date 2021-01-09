Thomas Richard Hill passed away in his sleep on January 5, 2021 at the age of 91 after a long and satisfying life being truly loved by all his families.
He was a loving and caring father. He taught his family to believe in God, to be fair and honest and to work for the things you need and want. He showed us to love your family the most; even though their opinions are different, they are still family and you need to love and support them.
Tom was blessed to have a large family. He had 6 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His step families also had grandchildren and they all loved this kind hearted man who always had a joke or some sort of tease to make you laugh.
He worked as a skilled mechanic for SKF long enough to retire with a good pension. He managed to reach his goal to be retired longer than he worked.
He retired to a mountain home he called the Happy Hollow in Tioga County. Dad had many good years there. All his families loved to go there. Some hunted or shot skeet in the front yard or just had tea and looked at the beautiful view out his living room window.
Dad had a great sense of humor. He could always come up with something sarcastic or just plain funny. It didn't matter if you were a cashier or waitress or just meeting on the street, if you talked to him, chances are he would make you laugh. Even stuck in his room because of COVID, he'd tease the workers to make them smile and made us laugh in the zoom meetings we had each week.
He was a man who was always willing to help people in need. It could be work inside the home or to help fix your car. He always helped his family and friends.
Tom was a life-long Mason and he was proud to be part of that organization. When he needed a place to stay as he got older, the Masonic Village was a very good place for him to live. He volunteered in the mail room and made lots of friends. When he got sick, the Masonic Village Healthcare Center provided great care, and we are all very grateful for that.
He is survived by his sisters, Lois Pollash and Betty Cooper, and his children; Melody Link and family, Richard Hill and family, Douglas Hill and family, Cyndi McCann and family, Scott Hill and family, including 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by the Soroka and Flack step children and their families.
He was pre-deceased by his son, Daniel Hill and wives, Jeanne Thompson Hill, Joyce Soroka Hill and Sandra Flack Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated at the Roseville UMC, 4118 Route 549, Mansfield, PA 16933
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.