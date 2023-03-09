Thomas Richard Ambler, 74, of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, at Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cheryl S. (Hummel) Ambler. Born in Lancaster, PA on November 11th, 1948, he was the son of the late Marriott C. and Mary (Imhoff) Ambler.
Tom was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Iona, where he was an usher. As a former member of Cornwall United Methodist Church, Tom served as a youth group leader. He was an Assistant Chief at the Mt. Gretna Fire Company, and an EMT. He retired after 25 years of service as an Industrial Electrician for the Alcoa Mill Products, Lancaster. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, especially annual beach vacations to OC Maryland, and was a talented woodworker.
Surviving are three children, Jason Ambler, husband of Jennifer of Carlisle, Janelle Corcino, wife of Victor of Mt. Gretna, Laura Ambler, significant other of Michael Stinger of Shippensburg, two brothers, C. Daniel Ambler of Manheim, William S. Ambler, husband of Nancy of Manheim, 7 grandchildren, Brandon Fulk, Bradley Fulk, Logan Jaques, Lucas Jaques, Clarissa Ambler, Liam Stinger, Miles Stinger, a sister-in-law, Suzanne Ambler, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Michael L. Ambler.
A public visitation will be held from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on Monday, March 13th, 2023, at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 618 E. Main St.,
Annville, PA 17003. Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Iona United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt. Gretna Fire Company, 41 Boulevard Ave., Mt Gretna, PA 17064, in his memory.