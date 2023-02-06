We sadly announce the passing of Thomas Raymond Sarver, 80, of Lancaster. Tom passed away on December 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Lancaster General Hospital. Born November 10, 1942, he was the son of the late Raymond W. Sarver and Nellie Pearl Sarver. He was the husband of Judith D. Sarver for the past 62 years.
Tom worked at Thompson Corporation for 40 plus years. He loved to hunt, spend time at his cabin in Somerset County, scratch lottery tickets and enjoyed playing a good game of CLR with family and friends.
Tom will be missed by all who knew him including his wife, Judith; and his children Lori J. Sarver, Douglas E. Sarver (Diana) and Michael Sarver (Sherry), all of Lancaster. Also, his grandchildren who called him Pappy Tom, Christopher T. Sarver (Jamie), Shawn D. Sarver (Alicia), Zachary T. Sarver (Kerri), and Michael M. Sarver. Also, his great-grandchildren who loved him very much, Christopher, Austin, Kristin, Blair, Drew, Madelyn and Olivia. He is preceded in passing by his brothers, Ralph McDonald, Cliff McDonald, Lawrence Sarver, Ronald Sarver and sisters, Jean Glotfelty, Shirley Lowery, Janice Zipfel, grandsons, Travis and Patrick Sarver. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family invites guest to a celebration of Life to Tom on Saturday at the Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA on March 4, 2023 from 2-6 PM. Guests encourage to dress casually.
