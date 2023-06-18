Thomas R. Weaver, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at home. He was the husband of Terri Weaver with whom he was married 44 years. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Sarah Irene Smith.
Thomas proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a Sgt in the 128th Assault Helicopter. He received awards for being the youngest Sergeant at the age of 17 and for being the first person to call from one country to another via radio. He received two honorable discharges in 1971. He worked at Thompson 60 Case, Lancaster for 24 years as a maintenance supervisor until they closed, then Eastern Drillers, Columbia until he retired in 2015. He enjoyed beach trips, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and spending time with his family, friends, his Frenchie Roxy, and two cats Ace and Shadow.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his children, Samantha Nell; Amanda, wife of Bo Campbell; Vanessa, wife of Bobby Reese Sr., all of Columbia; seven grandchildren: Dale, Derek, Dominick, Amelia, Stoudamire, Gavin, and Bobby Jr.; and one sister, Jane Murry of Ephrata. His sister, Diana Smith, and brother, Samual Smith, Jr. preceded him in death.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the VFW in Columbia on Saturday, June 24 from 11AM-3PM. There will be full Military Honors taking place at 12PM outside. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DPAA (www.dpaa.mil), which is an organization dedicated to recovering the remains of POW/MIA from Vietnam, or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com