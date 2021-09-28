Thomas R. Polash, 81 of Lancaster, passed away Sunday morning, September 26, 2021 at Providence Place. Born in Windber, PA, he was the son of the late Steven and Anna Kotch Polash. He was the husband of Karen E. Polash who preceded him in death.
Tom retired in 1991 from Armstrong World Industries where he was a Supervisor in the General Offices department. He then worked for the Knights of Columbus #867 Home Association helping with catering and food events. He loved to cook and also loved to flirt with the ladies. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Assembly.
Tom will be missed by his son, Thomas P. Polash, husband of Kristin Wolanin of Lancaster; his daughter, Theresa L., wife of Kenneth E. Smith II of Lititz, and his grandsons, Anthony T. Polash and Kenneth E. Smith III. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Barsis and his brother, Leonard Polash.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11AM from St. Anthony of Padua Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster with Father Matthew Morelli as officiant. Friends will be received at Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange St., Lancaster on Thursday from 10 to 10:30 AM. Private burial will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. For other information please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
