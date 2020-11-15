Thomas R. Kilhefner

Thomas R. "Tom" Kilhefner, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Harold and Bernice (Burkholder) Kilhefner. He was also the loving husband of Erlene (Diem) Kilhefner for the past 36 years.
Shortly after graduating high school, he enlisted to serve his country in the United States Army. He would go on to serve until 1957. Tom worked and retired, from the Ephrata Post Office as a city carrier, for 30 years.
Tom will be remembered for his enthusiasm for all sports. He enjoyed running in his free time and also watching and following the local track and field meets. He also enjoyed watching football. Those that knew him well, could find him watching the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State. He also enjoyed playing Pinochle with his wife and friends. Tom held the title of Worshipful Master with Masonic Lodge #655 in Ephrata.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters; Brenda Kulp and Michelle Wolf (Kevin), grandchildren; Brandon Wolf (fiancée, Aubrey Murphy), Heather Manning (Phil), Megan Wolf, Jarrod Kulp and Derrike Kulp (fiancée Shaila Fabiani), great-grandchildren; Trent, Hudson, Jhett, and Adley, siblings; Bruce and Drew Kilhefner, Judy McGovern and Gail Linn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by a son-in-law, Gary Kulp and his beloved Chihuahua, Candie.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, stpeterslutheran.org/give/
