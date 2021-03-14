Thomas R. Kealey, Jr.

Thomas Richard Kealey, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Pignataro) Kealey, Tom was born on March 2, 1951 in Philadelphia. He was the son of Thomas R. Sr. and Josephine (McCollough) Kealey. Tom attended Father Judge High School and Penn State University, and in his high school years developed his lifelong love of rowing. He continued to support rowing on the Schuylkill by revitalizing the unused Crescent Boat Club, firmly establishing it as one of the most important outlets for rowing in Philadelphia.
In his professional career, Tom was the President of Lancaster-based, Brown Transmission & Bearing Company, Inc. He was a pioneer in the power distribution industry. Tom played a pivotal role in creating the Independent Distributors Cooperative (IDC-USA), a national organization that unified hundreds of independent distributors. It was always important to Tom to support local small businesses.
Tom was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Faith and family always came first in his life.
In addition to his love of rowing, Tom was an avid golfer and member of Lancaster Country Club. He found great pleasure in the many friendships made there and he always met everyone with a smile and a joke. Tom collected World War II memorabilia and travelled to several historical sites including Normandy and Belgium. Tom was a competitive runner and ran in, and finished, three New York Marathons. After the last one he made his wife, Beth, promise never to let him do that again. Tom's hobbies also included researching his family's ancestry, dating back to the 1700's in Ireland.
Surviving in addition to his wife Beth, is his son, Michael B. Kealey and Michael's fiancée, Nicole Mumma, both of Lancaster; two sisters Carol Husted-Sarian of Lancaster, Linda McCloud of Lancaster; two brothers Joseph Kealey of Denver, PA and Richard Kealey of Berwick, PA; and a loving family circle of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church located at 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11:30 AM with The Rev. Daniel Powell as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at a Viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory located at 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 and again at St. John Neumann on Friday, March 19th from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. A private burial will take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to FRIENDS OF FATHER JUDGE with the memo note, "In the Memory of Thomas Kealey", and mailed to 3301 Dolly Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136. Additionally, contributions to CRESCENT BOAT CLUB, with the same memo note, and mailed to 5 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com