Thomas R. Hirst, Jr., age 85 of Christiana, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was the husband of Dorothy R. "Dotty" Shee Hirst, with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on March 1st of this year. He was born in Christiana, son of the late Thomas R. & Miriam R. Watson Hirst.
He was a member of the Christiana United Methodist Church, where he had served as a Trustee. He worked for the former Diversified Printing, then Quebecor Printing of Atglen. In his retirement years he worked part time at the American Music Theater. He was stationed in Germany, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a life-time active member of the Christiana Fire Company and the Fire Police. In the past he had served on the Christiana Borough Authority and was a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge. Tommy enjoyed playing golf, baseball, watching sports, horses, NASCAR and was a Flyers fan.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Vicki Donaldson of Lancaster, grandson Blake Donaldson and a nephew, Chase Johnson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda H. Johnson.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Thursday, December 30th at 1 p.m. with at viewing from 12 noon until time of service. Pastor Linda Harnish will be officiating. Interment will be in the Pequea Baptist Cemetery. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »