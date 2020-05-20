Thomas Pravata, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on May 17, 2020 at Conestoga View. He was the loving father of Jennifer Prisco, Lancaster, and Danny Pravata of Staten Island, NY. He was a wonderful grandfather to Taylor, Kaitlyn, Anthony, and Madeline Prisco, and Danny and Scarlett Pravata.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by a favorite son-in-law, Anthony Prisco and a favorite daughter-in-law, Nicole Mangano Pravata. He is also survived by a sister, Lorraine Snyder of Fort Pierce, FL, and a brother, Ralph Pravata of Bedford, PA.
He was born in Queens, NY, and attended Richmond Hill High School. During his service in Vietnam he was a dog handler, and after reenlistment, became a member of the Military Police. He was a truck driver for many years for F. Brennan Trucking, servicing the Hunts Point Terminal Market in the Bronx. In semi-retirement, he drove for Access-a-Ride on Staten Island, taking the elderly to medical appointments and enjoying their stories and conversations. Tom was fun loving and witty. He was an avid coin collector and loved model trains. He also enjoyed music, movies, puzzles, and spending time with his family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private service followed by a celebration of life and interment of ashes later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks in recognition of the special love he had for his grandson Taylor, at www.autismspeaks.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit
