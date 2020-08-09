Thomas Patrick Richard Gregg, 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. Thomas was born in Lancaster to the late Harry William and Nina Myers Gregg.
Thomas was a visual merchandise manager for over 40 years, working throughout his career at Watt & Shand, Whitners, Gimbels, Pomeroy's, and Boscovs. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and especially loved the Christmas Eve service. He was loyal to his church when health permitted and in earlier years was an altar boy. Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968.
Thomas was an incredible 3D artist, who created beautiful Christmas celebrations with his decorations. He always gave thoughtful and unique presents to those he loved. He had a green thumb, and enjoyed caring for his plants. He was passionate about collecting glass and Goebel Angels, inspired by the time he spent serving with the U.S. Army in Germany. His favorite travel destinations were Cape May, NJ, and Key West, FL. He enjoyed eating ice cream and cooking, taking on every new challenge he could.
Thomas is survived by his best friend and partner of 40 years, and his nieces Nancy E. Biechler (George) of Wyomissing, PA, Susan L. Armer of Lancaster, PA, Kathy A. Maurer (Dennis) of East Petersburg, PA, Julie A. Crnkovich (Robert) of Millersville, PA, Jackie Gregg (Bill) of Allentown, PA, Geri Gregg-Forster (Joseph) of Allentown, PA, nephews Michael Gregg (Karen) of Millville, NJ, Scott Gregg (Anita) of Westcliffe, CO, John Gregg of Allentown, PA, and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved Golden Retriever, Bryce. In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his sisters Mary Louise Gregg and Nancy M. Frey (Richard), and his brother William M. Gregg (Geraldine).
Thomas will be remembered by those who loved him as the kindest man they have ever known. A private family Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's name to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
