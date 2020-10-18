Thomas Pierce Williams, 72, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in Madison, WI, he was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Tredennick) Williams.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of Mt. Penn High School, Reading. He was an early entrepreneur in the software industry. However, to properly care for his family, he took on less risky work with Conagra.
Tom was a great father who always put his family first. He was very much involved in their activities.
Tom is survived by his children: Jonathan Williams, husband of Deborah Krolls, of Chicago, IL and Shawn Williams, husband of Maggie, of Houston, TX; 2 grandchildren: Joseph and Elizabeth Williams; siblings: Walter Williams, Jr., of Orlando, FL; Trudy Jackson, of Pine Grove, PA; and Kathleen Kleppinger, wife of Trygve, of Jacksonville, FL; he is also survived by 1 nephew, 3 nieces, 7 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces.
Memorial services for Tom will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
