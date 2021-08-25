Thomas P. Weidman, 66, of Providence, Rhode Island, formerly of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
He was the son of the late E. Paul and Rachel (Smith) Weidman.
When visiting Pennsylvania, he would attend Lititz Dunkard Brethren Church.
Tom was a 1972 graduate of Ephrata High School. After graduation he moved to Florida. He worked in the food industry in Florida and Maryland for 25 years before becoming a taxi and Uber driver in the Boston, Massachusetts area and later opening an Airbnb in Rhode Island.
Tom loved to garden in his backyard, cook, and entertain. He was very interested in family heritage and heirlooms and loved to travel, especially to Mexico. He was a gentle soul, loved life and talking to people.
Tom is survived by his best friend of 26 years, Joe Henderson; his dog, Millard; three siblings, Cindy (Jim) Sutton, Sue (Dan) Burkholder, Dave (Sherry) Weidman; five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 2 to 3PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a celebration of life at 3:00 PM. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery. Masks will be optional.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Friends of the Providence Animal Care and Control Center 501c3, at www.friendsofpaccc.org or by mailing checks to Friends of PACCC, 33 Social Street, Providence, RI 02904-1288.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.