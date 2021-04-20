Thomas P. "Tom" Rieker, 61, of Mountville passed away Sunday April 18, 2021 at LGH surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James D. and Mary E. (Henkel) Rieker. He was the loving husband of Carla (Schuster) Rieker with whom he spent the last 22 years together and 13 of them in marriage.
Tom was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. He was employed for the last 17 years at Autohaus Lancaster, Inc.
He was a diehard fan of Notre Dame football and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey. Tom was a history buff who enjoyed reading WWII books and loved Gettysburg and its history. He was an avid shooter who was a member of the Morr Indoor Gun Range. Most of all he enjoyed family picnics and spending time with his family.
In addition to Carla, he is survived by his children: Chad T. Rieker husband of Nicole of Mountville, Brock D. Rieker husband of Keirsten of Coatesville, Elise W. Risser wife of Tyler of Hughesville, PA, Nathaniel J. Rieker of Mountville and step son, Zachary S. Swogger husband of Erika of New Holland, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Lillie, Scottie, Ella, Carson; two brothers, John Rieker husband of Blanche of Lititz, James Rieker husband of Donna of Horseheads, NY; sister, Mary Armstrong wife of Jack of New Providence, PA and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and again from 9-10 AM at the funeral home on Thursday morning. Flowers will be received. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
