Thomas P. Rearich, Jr., 87, formerly of Lititz, PA, entered into eternity on Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster following a brief illness. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Thomas P., Sr. and Laura Whitmyer Rearich. He was the husband of Jacqueline Dissinger Rearich for 66 years on July 5.
Tom was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz where he served as an extraordinary minister and usher. He also served on the building committee when St. James parish built the current church. Tom actually used his skills as a mason to create the beautiful stonework of St. James church. He was employed as a mason by Steffy Concrete and Ira Yeagley Masonry and retired in 1997 as a mixer from Wilbur Chocolate, all in Lititz.
Tom was a "sports fanatic" and deeply invested himself in the Lititz and Warwick community. In high school he was an All-County athlete in basketball and football and later played basketball on a local league. He was an original founder of the Warwick Football League in 1956 and served as a coach and officer for the next 45 years. He was also a board member of the Lititz Recreation Center. He was an avid fan of Warwick and Bishop McDevitt high schools, Notre Dame, and the Philadelphia Eagles football teams.
Tom served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a former member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lititz Post No. 1463. After his daily ritual of meeting his friends at Bingaman's Restaurant, he may be found hunting, fishing, or catching snapping turtles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Dean T., husband of Robin Bartholmew Rearich, of Ephrata, Bret G. Rearich of Lititz, and Craig T. Rearich of Ephrata; two grandchildren, Jenna L. Rearich and Brent T., husband of Malorie Rearich and their three children, Dillen Hartman, Bentley Rearich, and Cassidy Rearich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin, Marvin Miller, Sr., who was raised like a brother to Tom.
Tom's family expresses their appreciation for the 6th floor staff at Conestoga View for everything they did for Tom and the care they provided during his stay there.
A funeral service with interment in Lititz Moravian Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Lititz Meals on Wheels, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
