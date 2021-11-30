Thomas O. (T.C) Chant III, 33, passed way on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Thomas O. Chant, Jr. and Deborah Rutter, wife of Stephen Nolt.
Known to his family and friends as Tom or T.C., he enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, music and spending time with his family, friends and his canine buddy “Bella.”
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandfather, John D. Rutter; brothers, Branden, Bailey, Dillan, Coltan, Tyler, and sisters, Stevie and Cristen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Coty S. Rutter.
Funeral services will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, December 4, 2021 beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may view on Saturday one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Instead, please consider a donation in Tom’s memory to Compassionate House Aftercare, Inc. (Transitional Housing), 708 Country Place Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
A living tribute »