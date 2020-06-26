Thomas Michael Minder, Sr., age 71, of Nelson, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born May 20, 1949 in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late George E. and Grace S. Minder.
Tom was a self-employed truck driver. He was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, landscaping and growing plants in his greenhouse. He loved playing cards but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Regina Herr; lifelong friend, Linda Daly; his children, Kristine (Herbie) Brown, Jennifer Johnson, Melissa Schmitt, Michael (Tara) Minder, Denise (Mark) McCann, Kris (Kenny) Trout and Chad Herr; 19 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a brother, Ronnie Shumate.
The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.Trump 2020! Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland.