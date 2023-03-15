Thomas Michael Marinaro

Thomas M. Marinaro, 70, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, at home with his loving family by his side, Sunday, March 12, 2023, following a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Kathryn C. (Bowman) Marinaro and the late Thomas F. Marinaro. Tom was the loving husband of Kathleen Ann (Layendecker) Marinaro.
Tom was a 1970 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and went to Thaddeus Stevens Trade School where he earned his certification in plumbing. He went to work as a plumber for the City of Lancaster. In 1980, he transitioned to the Lancaster City Fire Department as a firefighter from 1980 until his retirement in 2010 after 30 years. Tom was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 319.
Tom was very active as an alumnus of the class of 1970, organizing class reunions and monthly get togethers. He was a proud fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Of the Christian faith, Tom was most happy when surrounded by his family, especially his 9 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Kathleen, and mother, Kathryn, Tom is survived by his sons: Marco T. Marinaro, husband of Jill, of Lancaster; Nicholas T. Marinaro, husband of Kerri, of Manheim; and Edward T. Marinaro, husband of Gwen, of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren: Grace, Bella, Abby, Luke, Nora, Molly, Tommy, Joe, and Jack; and siblings: Tony Marinaro, husband of Claudette, of Folcroft and Theresa Kraft, wife of Dr. William, of Columbia.
Family and friends will be received for visitation from 4PM to 6PM, Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM, Monday, March 20, 2023. A visitation will be held from 9AM to 10AM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Tom's granddaughter, Abby, by visiting: https://give.cff.org/give-today/Donate or to Hospice & Community Care by visiting: https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com