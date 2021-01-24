Thomas Michael Cornish, 78, of Willow Valley Glen, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas T. and Alice M. (Neville) Cornish. Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Diane "Dee" Cornish, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2011.
Thomas graduated from West Chester College with a bachelor's degree before starting his career. He worked at Levy United News as the Director of Human Resources where he eventually retired from.
Thomas will be remembered for his social personality and ability to talk to anyone about anything. He was a true Irishman that loved Notre Dame Football and always had a sweet spot for dogs. Thomas will be remembered as the "Candy Man" at Willow Valley.
A loving dad and Pop-pop, Thomas is survived by his daughter Suzanne Comisac, wife of Chris, and their child Katherine Anne; and daughter-in-law, Tina Cornish, and her child Morgan Elizabeth. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Terence Cornish, and a son, T. Kevin Cornish.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a gift be made to any charity of your choice regarding children or dogs. To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com