Thomas Matthew Burchett, 80, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Born in Marion, VA, he was the son of the late Thomas G. Burchett and Alice R. Burchett.
He worked as a sample molder in the Pattern Department of Lancaster Malleable Castings Company 1989 and previously as a molder starting there in 1959. During his free time, he enjoyed remodeling homes and photography. He was a clock maker, Tom loved to repair and build clocks.
Tom is survived by his three children, Vincent Burchett (Jean) of Lititz, James Russell (Donna) of Oxford, and Dawn Bates of Manor Township; also surviving his 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, his sisters, Janis Croft, Priscilla Dunkelbarger (Terry), Rhonda, and Nancy Gantz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra L. Burchett, his brothers, Joseph Burchett, Jesse Burchett, and Alden Burchett; his sisters, Jane Martin, Mary Burkey, and Sarah Burchett.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Neffsville Lutheran Cemetery.
