Thomas M. Wise, 75, died on August 13, 2022. Thomas was born in Northumberland, on January 23, 1947 and was the son of the late Merlin L. Wise and Marjorie R. (Long) Wise. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl B. (Snyder) Wise on May 11, 2004. He is survived by his daughter, Millicent Wise Brown; grandson, Conrad Brown; son-in-law Michael Brown; and his brother Jeffrey, husband of Karen Wise.
Thomas graduated and received degrees from Northumberland High School, the University of Delaware, Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of the Arts), Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and York Academy of the Arts. He received numerous awards and his art was selected for inclusion in local, regional, national, and international exhibitions.
He co-founded and was the first Dean of Administration for the Pennsylvania School of Art, now known as the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, and he served as an art professor. His fine art paintings were used to produce commercial prints and his illustrations and graphic designs were used in a variety of commercial products. Thomas completed the portrait of a former PA Lieutenant Governor, which now hangs in the Capitol Building. He was a member of the Society of Illustrators in New York (elected member), Pennsylvania Watercolor Society (signature member), Philadelphia Watercolor Society (signature member), American Watercolor Society, Susquehanna Art Association, and the Millersburg Art Association.
He was previously a member of the Rotary Club of Mount Joy, served in various leadership positions at Donegal Presbyterian Church and Hope United Presbyterian Church, and recently was a member of Calvary Fellowship Halifax.
Thomas Wise painted daily using sketches from the surrounding landscape, people, and objects. His artistic philosophy was "I paint the simple things I know and love."
Friends and family are welcome to attend the viewing from 6:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 18th, at the Reigles Bible Fellowship, 158 Reigles Church Rd., Millersburg, where the funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. Private interment will be held at the Herndon Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.
A living tribute »