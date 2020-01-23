On Sunday January 19, 2020, the world became a little less bright. Thomas M. Valudes, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by many loved ones. Born on November 1, 1936 in Lancaster, PA, Thomas was the son of the late Michael J. Valudes and Maritsa Fournaris Valudes. He was a lifetime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
He graduated from JP McCaskey High School in 1954. Following High School, Thomas worked as a stock clerk at the Best Market which would later become Pantry Pride.
Soon after he volunteered for the draft, completing his basic training in Ft. Meade, Maryland, he was stationed at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, specializing in Morse Code. He was honorably discharged as Specialist Fourth Class as a Corporal Radio Operator.
During his career, he worked as a carpenter with his brother John and later joined the Horst Group as a professional painter. An avid bowler who won numerous trophies in various leagues, he also enjoyed billiards and spending time with his family.
He was a devoted son, brother, and uncle. Those who loved him most remember his hearty chuckle, his caring concern, and most importantly his kind gentle manner.
Thomas is survived by his brother John M. Valudes, sister, Zaferula Valudes Yelagotes, wife of Dr. George J. Yelagotes, and sister-in-law, Terry Essis, wife of Frank Essis. He is survived also by his loving nieces and nephews: Michael Valudes, Paula Jones, Melissa Vulopas, Dana Keares, Elizabeth Gatti, Alisa Whyte, Leigh Valudes, and Jason Valudes, and countless grand nephews and nieces. Thomas is preceded in death by his brother Nicholas M. Valudes.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10:30AM with The Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-10:30AM at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. Thomas generously donated to various charitable organizations.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, The Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
