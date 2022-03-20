Thomas M. Otto, Sr., 85, of East Earl, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the husband of the late Judy M. Greene Otto. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late John and Mildred Newcomer Otto. He worked for Armstrong World Industries before his retirement. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a member of New Path Community Church. He was very artistic and enjoyed spending time with his family and bowling.
He is survived by two sons: Craig A. Otto and John R. Otto, both of Wrightsville. Two daughters: Diana L. Otto, Wrightsville, and Jean M. Frey (wife of the late Jay M. Frey, Jr.), Elizabethtown. Also surviving are four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One brother: John (Ella) Otto, Lancaster, and long-time friend: Bonnie Silpe, East Earl. He was preceded in death by one son: Thomas M. Otto, Jr. and one granddaughter: Julia Otto.
The Funeral Service will be held at New Path Community Church, 22 W. Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12:00 Noon with his daughter, Pastor Jean M. Frey, officiating. Viewing from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Interment in Landisville Mennonite Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: New Path Community Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
