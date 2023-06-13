Thomas M. Johns, 64, husband of Lorrie Johns, died peacefully in his home in Columbia on Friday, June 9, 2023. Son of the late Ira K. Johns and survived by mother, Eileen Johns of Willow Street, son Eric Johns of York, and daughter April Hennessey of Lancaster. Tom has one grandson, Caspian Hennessey.
Friends are welcome to visit the family Thursday evening, 6 PM-8 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602
To leave an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
