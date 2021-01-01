Thomas M. Garnett, Sr., 97, formerly of Parkesburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Quarryville. He was the husband of Ann Eby Garnett and the late Doris Shivery who passed in 1967. Born in Parkesburg, he was the son of the late Golden and Eva Matilda Murr Garnett, Sr.
Tom graduated from Parkesburg High School in 1941 and attended Franklin and Marshall, Temple University, and Penn State. He held a master's degree in education and taught in the Coatesville, Parkesburg, and Unionville school districts.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He attended the Church of The Open Bible in Parkesburg and more recently attended Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise.
In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his children, Thomas M. Garnett, Jr. of Atglen, Linda G. Walton of Cochranville, Step children, Patricia Buckwalter of Christiana, Pamela Lapp of Lancaster, eight grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Fred Talbot, Samuel Golden, Jr., and James Miller, and a grandson, Derek Thomas Lapp.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. from the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, with visitation from noon until the time of service. Interment at Upper Octorara Cemetery. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home and gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Veterans Associations at the following link, https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate
